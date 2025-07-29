A new era of fast-casual dining is coming to Fort Wayne, Indiana as Savvy Sliders and Fat Boy’s Pizza join forces and announce the opening of a co-branded restaurant at 7777 Coldwater Road. The new concept will take over the former BurgerFi location, which recently closed to make room for this new exciting dynamic dual-brand experience. BurgerFi patrons can still enjoy their favorite chef-crafted burgers as well as new menu offerings when they visit the BurgerFi Fort Wayne location at 4220 West Jefferson Blvd.

Backed by the same Michigan-based umbrella company that includes BurgerFi and Happy’s Pizza, this co-branded restaurant marks the first Fort Wayne-area location for both Savvy Sliders and Fat Boy’s Pizza. The space is currently undergoing renovations, including the addition of a drive-thru window, and is expected to open this fall.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Fort Wayne community to these two innovative brands,” stated Michael Catelogna; Franchisee owner. “By combining Savvy Sliders’ bold, elevated take on sliders with the craveable, oversized slice of Fat Boy’s Pizza, we’re delivering a culinary experience under one roof that’s fresh, fun, and completely unique to the region.”

Savvy Sliders delivers a fresh take on sliders with its “bigger, better, bolder” philosophy. Their menu features fresh, never frozen ingredients, including USDA Prime Beef sliders, wild-caught English cod, hand-breaded chicken, vegetarian falafel, and their famous chicken fingers – paired perfectly with hand-spun custard shakes. The popular “Duo Switch Up” combo – any two sliders, fries, and a drink – offers unbeatable value and flexibility.

Fat Boy’s Pizza is known for its oversized slices and flavor-packed specialty pies including The Skinny, The Fat Boy Supreme, and The Ranch Hand. Available by the slice or whole pies in 12” (medium), 16” (large), 30” (giant) and gluten-free 10” sizes, their menu also features wings, salads, fries, Fat Boy’s signature dipping sauce, milkshakes, and chocolate chip cookie cakes.

A Grand Opening Celebration is planned for the Fall launch. More details will be announced as the opening date approaches.

