Savvy Sliders Celebrates Opening in San Antonio

Michigan-based Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest growing slider brand, is celebrating the official grand opening of its first Texas store in San Antonio at 303 San Pedro. Together with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Savvy Sliders will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 7 at 10:00am.

Join Savvy Sliders owners Curtis and Amanda Nicholson and members of the Chamber of Commerce to officially welcome Savvy Sliders to San Antonio.

Doors open at 10:30am, and the first 50 customers will receive free sliders and more, for a year! Those winners receive a free Box One Savvy Sliders Combo meal which consists of two sliders, fries and a drink, each week.

“Savvy Sliders is reimagining the consumer slider experience,” says Mark Wolok, VP of Business Development of Savvy Sliders. “We believe our products and services are providing slider enthusiasts in San Antonio with “More 2 Love.””

Savvy Sliders offers a wide variety of tasty products, including slider options made with fresh Angus beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option… all made with high quality, fresh ingredients. In addition, Savvy’s menu includes hand battered chicken fingers and hand spun Custard Shakes. Open 24 hours, Savvy is also a great option anytime and features a slider made with fresh Angus Beef topped with Thick-Cut Maple Pepper Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, and their famous Boom Sauce, perfect for breakfast.

Savvy Sliders is making a name for itself by providing consumers with innovative products that offer more options, fresher ingredients, and a world-class customer experience. With 35 locations and counting, Savvy Sliders is opening two restaurants a month, including exciting new locations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Florida, making them the fastest growing slider brand in America.

With the grand opening of their new location in San Antonio, Savvy Sliders brings their bigger, better, bolder sliders to Texas. Savvy Sliders is located at 303 Pedro in San Antonio and is open 24 hours.