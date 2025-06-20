Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest-growing slider brand, is teaming up with one of the Motor City’s brightest baseball stars for a delicious new collaboration. Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is partnering with Savvy Sliders to launch the “Kerry Bonds” Meal, a limited-time combo that brings the power of the plate to the fans—both on the field and at the table.

The “Kerry Bonds” Meal, named as a playful nod to Carpenter’s growing reputation as a home run threat, includes two signature Savvy Sliders topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and the famous Savvy Signature sauce, a side of seasoned crinkle fries and your choice of a drink or hand-spun chocolate custard shake—Kerry’s personal favorite. The “Kerry Bond” Meal will be available at all participating Savvy Sliders locations across Michigan starting July 1, 2025, for a limited time this summer. The “Kerry Bond” Meal will be $11.99 (for the meal with the drink option) or $14.99 (for the meal with the hand-spun custard chocolate shake option).

Sammy Asker and the Savvy Sliders family expressed their excitement about the partnership; “Kerry Carpenter represents everything we love about Detroit—grit, growth, and greatness. We’re thrilled to work with someone who brings his best every day, just like our team does in every kitchen. The ‘Kerry Bonds’ Meal is a celebration of local pride and powerhouse flavor. We can’t wait for fans to try it.”

PSI Sports Management Head of Client Marketing, Jesse Burke, echoed the enthusiasm: “We’re proud to partner with a hometown favorite like Savvy Sliders. Kerry is excited to collaborate with a brand that shares his values and deep connection to the Detroit community. This is more than just a meal—it’s a celebration of local culture and the fans who fuel it.”

“I’m incredibly excited to announce this partnership with Savvy Sliders. It means the world to partner with such an exciting local brand. I’ve appreciated crafting this meal with the Savvy Sliders team and for the community to enjoy”, said Kerry Carpenter.

To kick off this partnership, Kerry Carpenter, known for his explosive bat and growing leadership on the Tigers roster, will make a special appearance at the Savvy Sliders location in St. Clair Shores on Monday, June 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., where fans can meet him. Even though this exclusive meal does not launch into stores until July 1, for this day only, and at this location only, fans will have the opportunity to be the first to purchase and try the “Kerry Bonds” Meal combo.

Savvy Sliders locations across Michigan will be carrying the exclusive “Kerry Bonds” Meal for a limited time only.

WHEN:

Monday, June 23rd from 12:00p-2:00p – Special in store appearance with Kerry Carpenter

“Kerry Bonds” Meal available in all Michigan locations starting July 1, 2025.

WHERE:

Special in store appearance with Kerry Carpenter at 31301 Harper Ave in St. Clair Shores

“The Kerry Bonds” Meal will be available at all Savvy Sliders locations in Michigan.