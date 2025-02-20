Michigan based, Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest growing slider brand, has just debuted a new menu item – Savvy Nuggets! These crispy, hand-breaded golden nuggets join diners’ favorite sliders, hand-breaded chicken fingers, and hand spun custard shakes, and are now available at all Savvy Sliders locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi. To celebrate the launch of Savvy Nuggets, now through February 28th, customers can enjoy a (5) piece Savvy Nuggets for free, with any minimum purchase of $10. (Note: limit one free (5) piece per order, and valid for dine-in or drive-thru orders).

“We’re pleased to expand our signature menu and offer even More 2 Love, with the addition of Savvy Nuggets,” said Mark Wolok, Vice President of Business Development at Savvy Sliders. “After perfecting this new recipe, we know that diners will find yet another favorite at their local Savvy Sliders restaurant.”

Savvy Nuggets are now part of a menu that offers customers more options, fresher ingredients, and a world-class customer experience. Savvy Sliders’ existing menu include a wide variety of items such as bigger slider options made with certified USDA Prime beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option. The menu also includes their famous hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes. Savvy Sliders is famous for their Duo Switch Up combo that features any two sliders, fries, and a beverage for a great value.

Savvy Nuggets are now available at all Savvy Sliders locations and pair perfectly with Savvy’s variety of sauces including their signature Boom Sauce and Savvy Sauce!