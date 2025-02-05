Michigan-based Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest growing slider brand, is continuing to expand across the country and is excited to bring their bigger, better, bolder, always fresh, never frozen slider to their first store in Mississippi. Prime Hospitality Nola will open the Gulfport store on Wednesday, February 5th. The new Savvy Sliders store will be located at 12045 US 49 in Gulfport, Mississippi and will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30am-10:00pm and Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-midnight. The first 25 people in line on February 5th will receive a $25 gift card, plus throughout the day guests can receive free Savvy Swag (while supplies last).

Savvy Sliders offers a wide variety of menu items, including bigger slider options made with certified USDA Prime beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option, all made with high quality, fresh ingredients. The menu also includes their famous hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes. Savvy’s is famous for their Duo Switch Up combo that allows customers to select any two sliders, fries, and a beverage for a great value.

Shane Songy and Shawn Breaud, the visionary entrepreneurs behind Prime Hospitality Group, are thrilled to bring Savvy Sliders to the Gulfport area. They are joined by Matt Gertz, a graduate of Harrison Central High School and former Culinary Arts teacher at Gulfport High School, as Operations Partner with Savvy Sliders. Known for their commitment to hospitality and delivering memorable dining experiences, Shane and Shawn are excited to expand their portfolio with the introduction of this fast-casual concept to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Savvy Sliders is the perfect addition to our portfolio of dining concepts that go beyond expectations,” said Shane and Shawn. “Diners will quickly find a new favorite spot at Savvy Sliders, a place where they can enjoy incredible flavors and make lasting memories.”

The 2,000 square foot Gulfport store, formerly the site of Krystal, is Savvy Slider’s 53rd restaurant nationally since its inception in 2018. Expansion into the area will continue with future stores planned for Slidell, Louisiana and Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Additionally, Savvy Sliders has locations in development in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Louisiana, and Florida, making them the fastest growing slider brand in America.

“Savvy Sliders is reimagining the consumer slider experience, and we are excited for the opening of our first location in Mississippi,” said Mark Wolok, Vice President of Business Development of Savvy Sliders. “We believe our products and services will provide our guests with ‘More 2 Love’ as they enjoy our food and overall dining experience.”