Savvy Sliders Plans Opening in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Michigan-based Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest growing slider brand, is bringing their bigger, better, bolder sliders to Florida. Savvy Sliders has opened their first Florida store in Tamarac City with more locations coming soon. The 2,300 sq. ft. store is open 24 hours and is located at 2400 W. Commercial Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, at the corner of Prospect and Commercial Blvd.

Savvy Sliders offers a wide variety of tasty products, including slider options made with fresh Angus beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option… all made with high quality, fresh ingredients. In addition, Savvy’s menu includes hand battered chicken fingers and hand spun Custard Shakes. Open 24 hours, Savvy is also a great option anytime and features a slider made with fresh Angus Beef topped with Thick-Cut Maple Pepper Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, and their famous Boom Sauce, perfect for breakfast.

Savvy Sliders is making a name for itself by providing consumers with innovative products that offer more options, fresher ingredients, and a world-class customer experience. With 35 locations and counting, Savvy Sliders is opening two restaurants a month, with more in development in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, and the new location in Florida, making them the fastest growing slider brand in America.

“Savvy Sliders is reimagining the consumer slider experience and we are excited for the opening of the first location in Florida,” says Mark Wolok, VP of Business Development of Savvy Sliders. “We believe our products and services are providing slider enthusiasts in Tamarac with “More 2 Love.””