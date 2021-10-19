The Saxton Group Inks Agreement to Open 32 McAlister's Deli Units

The Saxton Group, a leading restaurant franchisee in the fast-casual space, has signed an agreement to develop more than 30 additional McAlister’s Deli restaurants in the next seven years. The deal represents one of the largest growth commitments by a developer in the brand’s history.

The Saxton Group currently owns and operates 82 McAlister’s Deli locations across the Midwest. Expansion will take place throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, all of which are home to existing territories.

“I am thrilled to bring McAlister’s to more guests in more markets,” says co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, Adam G. Saxton. “Our growth pipeline has never been stronger, and with growth comes new opportunities for our people. This is an exciting venture for the company, and we can’t wait to get to work.”

“McAlister’s Deli has experienced significant development in recent years. Quickly growing to 500 restaurants throughout the country, this success can largely be credited to expanding with franchisees like The Saxton Group”, adds Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer, McAlister’s Deli. “Their commitment, and dedication to delivering the best brand experience in priority markets, has significantly increased brand awareness. We could not be more excited to continue to grow with such an exceptional organization.”

The initiative is well underway as The Saxton Group expects to open two new restaurants in the final months of 2021. The new growth strategy involves substantial real-estate development, working alongside McAlister’s Deli development team to bring additional locations to new and existing markets.

“We anticipate at least five new store openings each year,” Matt Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, states. “Plus, we’re aggressively relocating existing restaurants to new freestanding buildings equipped with the latest features, including a pick-up window for digital orders. If there’s an opportunity to provide another convenient avenue for our guests, we will go the extra mile to make that happen.”

Since inception in 1982, The Saxton Group has operated more than 150 restaurants across multiple states. The company has been involved with several concepts and has over two decades of experience operating McAlister’s Deli restaurants. The new deal signals a firm commitment for years to come.

News of the agreement comes one month after The Saxton Group announced plans to diversify its brand portfolio with Jaggers, a fast-casual concept created by the Texas Roadhouse Corporation. The Saxton Group is slated to develop 10 Jaggers restaurants starting next year alongside the 30 new McAlister’s Deli locations. Given its roadmap for 2022 and beyond, the future looks bright for The Saxton Group.