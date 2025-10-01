This fall, apples aren’t just for pie — they’re for prizes. Starting Oct. 1, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is bringing its Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff Cookies to life with a new Snapchat AR lens.

Here’s the twist: Snapchat users can scan any apple (yes, any color, any size — even fake ones) to unlock a code and enter for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. The sweepstakes runs Oct. 1–21, with winners selected and alerted via email on Oct. 22.

Why it matters: Seasonal flavors are driving digital buzz, and this interactive lens offers a playful way to engage fans — blending nostalgia, tech and the craveable flavors of fall.