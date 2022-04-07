Schlesinger’s Delicatessen Introduces 'Zelenskyy' Sandwich to Raise Money for Ukraine

Schlesinger’s Delicatessen, located at 1521 Locust Street in Philadelphia, has introduced a new sandwich called “The Zelenskyy” to raise money to help those who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.

Philadelphia City Councilman, Realtor and entrepreneur Allan Domb, owner of the Rittenhouse delicatessen, created the $39 sandwich to help raise money for the Wild Dove Foundation, a charity created by Ukrainian Temple University student Kateryna Koshevoy which sends money to friends and family members in Ukraine for food, water, and other vital supplies. The sandwich features three slices of fresh rye bread, 14 oz. each of freshly sliced corned beef and pastrami, ½ cup of coleslaw, and a generous amount of Thousand Island dressing. Domb will donate 100% of proceeds from sandwich sales to the foundation, which has raised nearly $30,000 to date.

“Everything that has been happening in Ukraine has been absolutely tragic, and we, like many other businesses around the world, have been looking for a way to support the victims,” says Schlesinger’s GM David Green. “I came across Kateryna’s foundation and saw the incredible work she was doing to help those affected, and thought this would be a really worthy cause for this initiative.”

Koshevoy has been using her foundation’s platform to showcase photos and videos of the supplies being delivered, formal requests from her hometown’s City Council asking for help, receipts from purchases, and notes of gratitude from Ukrainians caught in the conflict who are receiving the supplies. “So many of my friends and family members have stayed behind to help those in need, putting their own lives in danger. I couldn’t just sit and watch what was happening in my country, said Koshevoy. “I’m grateful for all of the donations that Philadelphians have contributed to date, and I so appreciate what Mr. Domb is doing for us with The Zelenskyy!” Learn more about the Wild Dove Foundation and make a contribution by visiting https://www.spotfund.com/story/cb69128d-0569-4e63-961a-b0526a604fc7?SFID=UkraineThanksYou.

Schlesinger’s is a traditional Jewish deli with gigantic sandwiches, matzo ball soup, a pickle bar, and more