As summer winds down and the season shifts to cooler temps and settling back into routines, Schlotzsky’s is giving guests a delicious way to reset and renew at the start of fall with the launch of its new Apple Harvest lineup! This new menu features crisp, seasonal flavors like hand-sliced apples, fig jam and a new dressing to help refresh your fall meals and fuel your full life.

New Fall Menu Items Available Starting July 29:

Apple Harvest Turkey Sandwich: Sourdough bun with turkey, Swiss cheese, fig jam, thin sliced green apples, mixed greens, red onions, and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing. A lighter, sweeter sandwich perfect for fall fuel.

Apple Harvest Chicken Salad: Mixed greens topped with candied pecans, grilled chicken, thin sliced apples, and red onions, tossed in Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing. Served with breadsticks for a fresh seasonal option.

Cinnabon Churro Dippers: The perfect snack or dessert to top off your meal. Available in Small (8ct) and Large (12ct) sizes with Cinnabon frosting or caramel sauce.

Plus, permanently joining the menu is Schlotzsky’s Build Your Own Salad Bar, a customizable catering option featuring a fresh blend of romaine and field greens, grilled chicken, cheddar and feta cheeses, croutons, choice of 6 premium toppings, 2 dressings, and 20 breadsticks. Ideal for large group orders and a variety of dietary needs, it’s a great way to refresh your fall gatherings, whether it’s a healthy office group lunch, “meet the teacher” night, or any other autumn get-togethers with friends and family.