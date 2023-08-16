Schlotzsky’s to Host Grand Opening in Bentonville, Arkansas, on August 18

Schlotzsky’s will host its official grand opening celebration in Bentonville, Arkansas, at 1626 E. Centerton Blvd, 72712 at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 18. To celebrate, the restaurant will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce at 9:15 a.m.

Bentonville Schlotzsky’s is a drive-thru only location. The store offers no seating, but instead a double drive-thru for guests, a dedicated drive-thru lane for third party delivery drivers and a walk-up order window further elevating guest accessibility. This will be the fourth drive-thru only Schlotzsky’s restaurant.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the Bentonville community and to showcase the convenience of our drive-thru only model,” says JJ Ramsey, franchisee. “We look forward to meeting the locals at the opening celebration and sharing many meals together.”

The Bentonville restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 479-319-2998 or visit the Bentonville Facebook Page. Bentonville Schlotzsky’s is owned by Ram-Z Deli LLC, this will be their 27th Schlotzsky’s location.

Schlotzsky’s is known for its made-to-order menu which features bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Delicious hot sandwiches, specialty pizzas, calzones, flatbreads, fresh salads and soups highlight the menu. And if you download the Schlotzsky’s app, you will receive a free basket of chips and a drink and can unlock delicious rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.