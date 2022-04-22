Schlotzsky's to Host Grand Opening Celebration in Sand Springs, Oklahoma

Schlotzsky’s, a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its made-to-order sandwiches, specialty pizzas and flatbreads and fresh salads, will host its grand opening celebration after a successful soft opening in Sand Springs, OK at 141 W. Alexander Blvd., Sand Springs, Oklahoma 74063 at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 28. To celebrate the grand opening, the Sand Springs Schlotzsky’s is running a BOGO entree all day long promotion and will sell cards that entitle the guest to enjoy Buy One, Get One Free Entrees for one year on grand opening celebration day!

The BOGO Entree For a Year card is available for sale to the first 100 guests on celebration day, and are available for purchase starting at $29.95 each. The cards provide a unique code that is redeemable through the Schlotzsky’s Rewards App and will entitle the recipient to a BOGO Free entree once every seven days for 52 consecutive weeks.

Sand Springs Schlotzsky’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including curbside, pick up station, delivery, outdoor seating, and a double drive-thru to enhance speed with service.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint with this new Schlotzsky’s location in Sand Springs,” says owner Darin Frantz. “We’ve built great relationships with the locals at our Owosso Schlotzsky’s, and we are excited to grow in the community of Sand Springs.”

The Sand Springs restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 918-246-7255 or visit us on the Schlotzsky’s – Sand Springs Facebook page. The restaurant is owned by Capitol Food Group, LLC.

Schlotzsky’s is known for its made-to-order menu which features bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Delicious hot sandwiches, specialty pizzas and flatbreads, fresh salads and soups highlight the menu. And if you download the Schlotzsky’s app, you will receive a free basket of chips and a drink and can unlock delicious rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.