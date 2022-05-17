Schlotzsky’s to Host Naperville Grand Opening on May 20

Schlotzsky’s will host its grand opening celebration for its new location in Naperville, Illinois at 3056 Anna Maria Lane, Naperville, IL 60564 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20. To celebrate the grand opening, the Naperville Schlotzsky’s is running a Buy One, Get One Free Entree offer from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and a VIP Loaded Swag Bag Sale, which features a BOGO entree For a Year offer, coupons and more available for purchase starting at $29.95 to the first 100 customers.

Naperville Schlotzsky’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, outdoor patio seating, drive thru, curbside pickup, and delivery.

“We are excited to host our official grand opening celebration with the Naperville community and welcome them into our restaurant,” says the franchisee. “This is our first Schlotzsky’s in the area and we look forward to growing our footprint here.”

The Naperville restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with drive thru access and dine-in opening soon.

Schlotzsky’s is known for its made-to-order menu which features bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Delicious hot sandwiches, specialty pizzas and flatbreads, fresh salads and soups highlight the menu. And if you download the Schlotzsky’s app, you will receive a free basket of chips and a drink and can unlock delicious rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.