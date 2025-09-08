Schlotzsky’s, one of the seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods, LLC platform company, is kicking off football season with the Fantasy Football Ultimate Original Team Name-Off, in honor of The Original sandwich. Schlotzsky’s is giving football fanatics and fantasy team managers the chance to submit their most creative and original team names (think “Sourdough Slammers” or “The Meaty Blitz”) to face off in a bracket-style competition. One fan-voted grand prize winner* will score the ultimate game-day watch party spread for their whole league with full catering from Schlotzsky’s, funds for party supplies, custom swag, and more!

The top submissions will go head-to-head in a weekly bracket, with fan votes deciding which name deserves to be crowned the Ultimate Original. Each round of voting unlocks exclusive game-day deals, giving fans even more to cheer for.

“Football season is not only about the competition but also the food, and at Schlotzsky’s we believe in fueling your game day with hearty and delicious eats,” says Donna Josephson, Schlotzsky’s Chief Brand Officer. “Since our brand roots are in Texas, it’s no surprise many of our fans have a passion for football so we’re giving them a chance to prove their fantasy team name is as original as The Original Sandwich – a fan favorite on game days.”

Schlotzsky’s is your MVP for delicious game-day eats, including The Original sandwich that started it all – an iconic oven-baked sandwich served on their famous scratch-made sourdough bread with a unique variety of fresh ingredients such as black olives, three cheeses, a signature sauce and more. Schlotzsky’s also offers a range of specialty pizzas – from Double Cheese to Meaty to Veggie – and a crowd-pleasing catering menu featuring sandwich trays, boxed lunches, desserts, and more. Plus, fans can now take advantage of Schlotzsky’s new weekend pizza deal**, offering pizzas starting at $5 after 5 p.m. every Friday through Sunday – perfect to enjoy while watching weekend football games.

To enter the contest, visit SchlotzskysMostOriginal.com and submit your original fantasy team name from September 8 through September 12, 2025. The eight finalists will be announced on September 16, 2025 via Schlotzsky’s social channels and fans can return to vote weekly on SchlotzskysMostOriginal.com. Voting will be open from Tuesday to Thursday each week, beginning September 16 and closing October 2, 2025. In addition to the grand prize, up to three semi-finalists will receive Schlotzsky’s swag items and a $150 Schlotzsky’s gift card to place a group order for their next football watch party.

*See Official Rules at SchlotzskysMostOriginal.com.

**Offer valid at select locations while supplies last. Core Pizzas: $5 (Double Cheese, Pepperoni & Double Cheese), Premium Pizzas: $7 (Meaty, Supreme, Veggie, BBQ Chicken & Jalapeño) after 5 PM on Fri-Sun. Excludes add-ons, substitutions, Kid’s Pizzas, Gluten Free, taxes, & fees. Not valid with other offers, rewards, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies online. Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Void where prohibited.