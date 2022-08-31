Schlotzsky's Launches Hometown Heart Philanthropic Program

Schlotzsky's is announcing the launch of a new national philanthropic program, Hometown Heart. Schlotzsky’s Hometown Heart program is a commitment to celebrating and supporting U.S. military members and their families who live, work and serve in our communities across the country.

As part of Hometown Heart’s commitment to military members and families, Schlotzsky’s is joining forces with Blue Star Families, the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military families in the communities where they live. As a part of the commitment to supporting active-duty military members and their families, Schlotzsky’s is making a $50,000 donation to Blue Star Families and will also provide in-kind food donations during select moments of need.

“At Schlotzsky’s, our local communities are our extended family, and the Hometown Heart program will give us the opportunity to support active-duty service members and their families,” says William Armstrong, Chief Brand Officer at Schlotzsky’s. “We’re thrilled to work with Blue Star Families as a first step in bringing the Hometown Heart program to life, and we look forward to working together to impact the military families in our communities.”

Schlotzsky’s will also play a key role in Blue Star Welcome Week 2022, Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Welcome Week is a nationwide campaign to build a better sense of belonging and community for all of us, while helping to ease the transition of military families. Every year, approximately 600,000 military-connected families relocate and more than 70% live off base in their local communities, which can make it difficult for families to feel connection to their new community.

"During Blue Star Welcome Week, it's our mission to do everything possible to bridge the gap between our military community and their neighbors," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, Founder and CEO of Blue Star Families. "When partners like Schlotzsky’s raise their hand to help, it gives military families a sense of belonging to the communities where they live — no matter where the mission takes them."

To welcome miliary families and provide an opportunity for the community to meet their new neighbors during Blue Star Welcome Week, Schlotzsky’s locations will host a Family Day. On September 29, Schlotzsky’s Rewards members can enjoy a free Kids Meal with purchase of an adult entrée