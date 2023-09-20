Schlotzsky’s Launches Sandwich Studio Line of Home Décor

Get ready to groove back to the '70s, sandwich style. Schlotzsky’s is now venturing into the world of home décor with the launch of the Sandwich Studio Line. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Original sandwich and its mouthwatering ingredients, this collection embraces the vibrant energy of the ‘70s, offering a blast from the past for sandwich lovers and interior design enthusiasts.

The Original, the very first menu item by Schlotzsky's, featuring ham, Genoa and Cotto salami, tomato, lettuce, onion, three cheeses, olives, mustard, and signature sauce on a sourdough bun baked from scratch each day, has left a mark on the world of sandwiches, and now its legacy will transcend beyond the restaurant and into your home. Picture styling your living space into a cozy haven of ‘70s inspired sandwich core aesthetic with retro wallpaper, pop art patterned sandwich rug, bun-inspired pod chair and crocheted blanket representing the 13 ingredients of the iconic sandwich.

“At Schlotzsky's, we take pride in the passion our guests have for our timeless sandwich – The Original. Fans will go to great lengths to satisfy their cravings for the sandwich, it's remarkable," says William Armstrong, Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer. "The Sandwich Studio Line celebrates and honors the Original's legacy and the joy it has brought to millions since 1971.”

The Schlotzsky’s Sandwich Studio Line is now available for purchase starting today on schlotzskys.studio, while supplies last. The prices for these timeless décor pieces range from $8 to $500, for anyone who wishes to infuse their home with a touch of retro sandwich chic. The full collection includes:

Get Toasty Pod Chair

Sourdough Pillow

Saucy Lamp

Circa ‘71 Rug

Wall Flavor Wallpaper

13 Layer Throw

Nice to Meat You Mat

Sandwich Go ‘Round

Bun Bag

Schlotzsky’s For Lunch Box

Stuck on Schlotzsky’s Sticker Pack

Still craving more of The Original? Schlotzsky’s Rewards Members who buy any Original sandwich from now to October 31 will receive a Reward through the Schlotzsky’s App for 25% off any Original Sandwich to use within the next 7 days, once per day. Plus, if you buy $25 in Schlotzsky’s gift cards from now to October 1, receive a Reward for a free small Original sandwich.