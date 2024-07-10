GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands), parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s, appoints Donna Spangler-Josephson as the new Chief Brand Officer of Schlotzsky’s.

“I am thrilled to introduce Donna as Schlotzsky’s new Chief Brand Officer,” said Shelley Harris, Restaurant Category President at GoTo Foods. “Donna has had an impressive career in the restaurant industry and brings extensive knowledge of marketing and operations to the Schlotzsky’s brand. Her leadership will be invaluable as the brand accelerates sales growth and development expansion. With Donna at the helm, Schlotzsky’s is in great, capable hands.”

As Chief Brand Officer, Donna will be responsible for providing executive-level direction while overseeing marketing and operations strategy with the goal of enhancing financial growth and franchise success for the brand.

Donna brings over 20 years of restaurant leadership to GoTo Foods. She most recently served as the Chief Marketing officer for Shipley Do-nuts. Previously, Donna held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Fazoli’s and Corner Bakery. She also spent several years in leadership roles at Wendy’s, Applebee’s and Chick-fil-A. Donna’s impressive career comes full circle as she returns to GoTo Foods, where she previously served as Vice President of Marketing for McAlister’s from 2012 to 2016.