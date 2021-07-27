Schlotzsky's to Offer Free Delivery to Begin National Sandwich Month

To celebrate National Sandwich Month, which kicks off this Sunday, August 1, Schlotzsky’s will be offering free delivery through Monday, August 9 allowing fans to enjoy their favorite sandwich.

The deal is for when you order delivery on schlotzskys.com or through the Schlotzsky’s App. Delivery fee is waived with a cart minimum over $15. Free delivery not valid on orders placed on UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, etc.

But that’s not all. Schlotzsky’s also offers one of the most craveable deals - Meaty Meal Deals - which start at $5.99 and allow customers to customize their Meaty Meal by selecting one of eight sandwich options, one of seven Schlotzsky’s flavored chips, and a drink.