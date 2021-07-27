    Schlotzsky's to Offer Free Delivery to Begin National Sandwich Month

    Industry News | July 27, 2021
    Schlotzsky's Meaty Meal
    Schlotzsky's
    The deal is for when you order delivery on schlotzskys.com or through the Schlotzsky’s App

    To celebrate National Sandwich Month, which kicks off this Sunday, August 1, Schlotzsky’s will be offering free delivery through Monday, August 9 allowing fans to enjoy their favorite sandwich.

    The deal is for when you order delivery on schlotzskys.com or through the Schlotzsky’s App. Delivery fee is waived with a cart minimum over $15. Free delivery not valid on orders placed on UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, etc.

    But that’s not all. Schlotzsky’s also offers one of the most craveable deals - Meaty Meal Deals - which start at $5.99 and allow customers to customize their Meaty Meal by selecting one of eight sandwich options, one of seven Schlotzsky’s flavored chips, and a drink.

