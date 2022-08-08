Schlotzsky’s Opening Jackson, Georgia, on August 12

Schlotzsky’s will host its official grand opening celebration in Jackson, GA at 2679 Hwy 16 W, Jackson, GA 30233 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12. To celebrate the grand opening after a successful soft opening, the Jackson Schlotzsky’s is running a BOGO entree offer all day long, selling VIP Swag Bags full of goodies including a BOGO Entree for a Year offer, and more for the community to look forward to.

Jackson Schlotzsky’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine at this location, including dine in, drive thru and delivery.

“We are excited to host this grand opening celebration of our first Schlotzsky’s restaurant with the Jackson community,” says Avinash Patel, franchisee. “We look forward to meeting more of the locals and celebration with the best sandwiches and pizzas in town.”

The Jackson restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.The restaurant is owned by Royal Seven JS LLC.

Schlotzsky’s is known for its made-to-order menu which features bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Delicious hot sandwiches, specialty pizzas and flatbreads, fresh salads and soups highlight the menu. And if you download the Schlotzsky’s app, you will receive a free basket of chips and a drink and can unlock delicious rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.