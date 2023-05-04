Schlotzsky’s Opening in McAllen, Texas

Schlotzsky’s will open its doors in McAllen, Texas, at 2300 N. Nolana Ave. McAllen, Texas, 78504 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5. To celebrate, the restaurant will be offering buy one entrée, get one free (BOGO) - available all day long. An exclusive in-app deal will be available only on opening day: purchase a 6-pack of Cinnabon for $17.99 and receive a BOGO free entrée for one year! This entitles guests to one complimentary entrée with the purchase of another for 52 consecutive weeks. In addition, the restaurant will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce on May 5 at 11 a.m.

McAllen Schlotzsky’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, drive thru, in-store pick up station, delivery and catering.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our newest Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the vibrant community of McAllen,” says Bob Lozano, Chief Development Officer of F&P Brands. “We look forward to meeting the locals at the grand opening celebration and sharing many meals together!”

The McAllen restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 956-253-0736. The McAllen Schlotzsky’s location is owned by F&P Brands, who own two other Schlotzsky’s restaurants in Texas.

Schlotzsky’s is known for its made-to-order menu which features bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Delicious hot sandwiches, specialty pizzas, flatbreads, fresh salads and soups highlight the menu. And if you download the Schlotzsky’s app, you will receive a free basket of chips and a drink and can unlock delicious rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.