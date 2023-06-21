Schlotzsky’s Opening in Mission, Texas, on June 30

Schlotzsky’s will host its official grand opening celebration in Mission, TX at 805 N. Shary Rd. Mission, TX 78572 at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30.

To celebrate, the first 100 guests to purchase a 6-pack of Cinnabon for $17.99 in-store on opening day will receive buy one entrée, get one free (BOGO) for one year! This entitles guests to one complimentary entrée with the purchase of another for 52 consecutive weeks. Guests must make the purchase at the Mission location and have the Schlotzsky’s Rewards app. Online purchases will not qualify for the exclusive BOGO entrée offer.In addition, the restaurant will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m.

Mission Schlotzsky’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine in, drive thru, in-store pick up station, delivery and catering.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our newest Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the vibrant community of Mission,” says Bob Lozano, Chief Development Officer of F&P Brands. “We look forward to meeting the locals at the opening celebration and sharing many meals together.”

The Mission restaurant will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 956-253-0783. Mission Schlotzsky’s is owned by F&P Brands, who own three other Schlotzsky’s restaurants in the area.

Schlotzsky’s is known for its made-to-order menu which features bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Delicious hot sandwiches, specialty pizzas, flatbreads, fresh salads and soups highlight the menu. And if you download the Schlotzsky’s app, you will receive a free basket of chips and a drink and can unlock delicious rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.