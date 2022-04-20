Schlotzsky’s Opens a Double Drive-Thru Location in Oklahoma

Schlotzsky’s will be hosting its official grand opening after a successful soft opening earlier this year in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at 3813 E Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21. To celebrate the grand opening, the Bartlesville Schlotzsky’s is offering a VIP Swag Bag sale and is running a Community Giveback campaign benefitting The Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville and Richard Kane YMCA. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and Buy One, Get One Free entrees all day on grand opening day.

Bartlesville Schlotzsky’s offers a variety of ways for guests to dine, including dine-in, delivery, and a double drive thru for an even quicker dining experience. The Bartlesville restaurant is open daily Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The VIP Swag Bags will be available to the first 100 guests on grand opening day. These bags comprise of an in-app Buy One, Get One Free Entree for a Year offer, 2-pack of Cinnabon, reusable cooler bag, exclusive coupons and more goodies all available for sale at $29.95 to the first 100 guests.

Bartlesville locals will have the chance to receive 50 rewards points when they participate in the community giveback to benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville and the Richard Kane YMCA. Locals can vote on their favorite organization from April 7 – April 20 through the Schlotzsky’s app. Vote for either the YMCA by using code BARTYMCA22 or the Boys and Girls Club by using code BARTBAG22 via the promo code section in the app. The winning organization will win a $500 grand prize donation from Bartlesville Schlotzsky’s.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Richard Kane YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville and have the opportunity to bring the community together to make an impact,” says Scott Mullen, Schlotzsky’s general manager. “We hope the town is ready to celebrate with us and we’re really looking forward to this celebration with you all.”

“We are excited to participate in this program with Schlotzsky’s because it is vital to develop new community partners who support the Boys & Girls Club,” adds Jason Barta, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. “We are looking forward to a partnership with a business who places a high priority on investing in young people.”