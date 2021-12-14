Schlotzsky’s Sets Opening Date for Dothan, Alabama

Schlotzsky’s is hosting a grand opening celebration in Dothan, Alabama at 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36303 at 10:00 a.m. on December 16. This location first opened its doors for business with a soft opening in mid-November. To celebrate the grand opening, Dothan Schlotzsky’s is inviting the community to join them for Buy One, Get One Free Entrees all day long and the first 100 guests will be able to purchase VIP Loaded Swag Bags.

At Dothan Schlotzsky’s, guests have a variety of ways to dine from dine-in, drive-thru, delivery or utilize catering for events. This restaurant also features a Cinnabon menu for guests to enjoy. When guests choose to dine-in, they will also have access to free WiFi.

“I’m excited to open this new Schlotzsky’s location in the great town of Dothan,” says franchisee Ricky Patel. “I look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing many meals together.”

The VIP Swag Bags are insulated cooler bags filled with swag and a VIP Buy One, Get One Free Entree for a Year offer good for one BOGO entree available for use once every seven days for 52 consecutive weeks available for purchase for $29.95. This offer is available for the first 100 guests on the grand opening celebration day.

The Dothan restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, please call the restaurant at 334-447-3437 or visit us on the Schlotzsky’s – Dothan Facebook page. The restaurant is owned by first-time Schlotzsky’s franchisee, Ricky Patel.

This grand opening celebration will be followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, December 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Schlotzsky’s is known for its made-to-order menu which features bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Delicious hot sandwiches, specialty pizzas and flatbreads, fresh salads and soups highlight the menu. And if you download the Schlotzsky’s app, you will receive a free basket of chips and a drink and can unlock delicious rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.