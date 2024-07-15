Schmackary’s has just signed a lease for a franchise location in Union Square, New York City. Situated at 129 4th Avenue NY, NY, this location is slated to open in late 2024. The brand is expanding rapidly throughout the East Coast, with this location 1 of 13 planned for development in NYC, and their New Jersey location set to open in August.

Alex Laracy, who signed with Schmackary’s just last year, set his sights on opening in the thriving Union Square District. “I’m thrilled to be opening my first Schmackary’s in the heart of Union Square, the epicenter of lower Manhattan business and culture. Our goal is to bring authentic Midwestern warmth, hospitality, and delicious cookies to one of New York’s original tech and cultural hotspots” said Alex Laracy, New York City Schmackary’s Franchisee. “Schmackary’s has had a special relationship with Broadway since Zach started the business in 2012, and we want to align with and support Union Square’s thriving and growing theater community. Schmackary’s is all about bringing people together with the taste of home in a friendly atmosphere, and we plan to be a delicious pillar of the Union Square community for many years to come.”

Alex Laracy discovered Schmackary’s while on an outing with his 3-year-old son. After seeing his son fall in love with the store, Laracy knew it was something special that he needed to be a part of. Laracy, a successful entrepreneur, co-owned two companies in the past decade: Green Box, a Shark Tank-winning eco-friendly food packaging company, as well as one of the first marketing agencies exclusively for social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), both of which were sold profitably. Now, Laracy is on to his next endeavor with Schmackary’s.

“We’re officially coming to Union Square! We’ve had our eye on this neighborhood for a while, with many of our customers clamoring for our world-famous cookies closer to home. We couldn’t be happier to extend Schmackary’s from the theater district to another thriving cultural hub” said Zach Schmahl, Founder of Schmackary’s. “Our explosive growth across the East Coast showcases the power of our concept and our ability to outshine in any market. We’re delivering an unparalleled experience that sets us apart.”

Since opening in NYC’s Theatre District in 2012, Schmackary’s has earned critical acclaim as the world famous “Official Cookie of Broadway”. The bite-sized NY flagship store cranks out thousands of cookies daily to tourists, locals and celebrities alike clamoring for a bite of the city’s most beloved baked good. Known as “Generation Y’s Answer to the Old American Bake Shop”, Schmackary’s is on a mission to bring back true community connection through their customer-centric approach and signature Midwestern Hospitality customer service.

Schmackary’s officially launched franchising in May 2023 with Fransmart, the global leader in growing emerging franchise brands. Since then, they have expanded rapidly coast to coast, with an emphasis on East Coast growth development.