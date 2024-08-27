Schmackary’s, the East Coast’s award-winning bake shop growing rapidly across the country, celebrated the grand opening of its first franchise location last Thursday, August 22nd. The event drew a large crowd, with Schmackary’s offering $1 off a cookie to the first 100 customers. Situated at 41 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631, this store is the first of 13 planned for the Northern New Jersey and New York City markets, with two other locations expected to open in NYC in the coming months.

Husband-and-wife franchising duo, Richipal Bindra and Sonia Kaur, are the local New Jersey franchisees opening the location. Their franchising journey with Schmackary’s began when they visited the iconic 45thst location in NYC, and from then they knew they wanted to be a part of the story. As an entrepreneur and baker team, they were captivated by the brand’s “Old American Bake Shop” allure and signature Midwestern Hospitality customer service.

Bindra shared his excitement, saying: “Opening the first Schmackary’s in New Jersey is a major milestone for our family. The pop-up event and overwhelming community support at the grand opening have shown us that the area is more than ready for Schmackary’s! With Zach and Jonny’s hands-on guidance, we feel confident as we begin this journey. This is truly a family effort, and we’re eager to make Schmackary’s a cherished part of the community.” Located just 30 minutes from the original Schmackary’s, this new spot will serve as a hub where Broadway fans and dessert lovers alike can connect closer to home.

“It brings me great joy to celebrate the grand opening of our first franchise location in Englewood, New Jersey. Richipal and Sonia are exemplary franchisees whose dedication and enthusiasm embody the spirit of Schmackary’s,” says Zach Schmahl, Founder of Schmackary’s. “Our Northern New Jersey customers can now enjoy our delicious cookies and coffee without the trek into the city. As I reflect on the iconic brand we’ve built over the last 12 years, this expansion shows just how much customers value the nostalgic ‘Old American Bake Shop’ experience that Schmackary’s delivers.”

Since opening in NYC’s Theatre District in 2012, Schmackary’s has earned critical acclaim as the world famous “Official Cookie of Broadway”. The bite-sized NY flagship store cranks out thousands of cookies desserts daily to tourists, locals and celebrities clamoring for a bite of the city’s most beloved baked good. The brand prides itself on being “Generation Y’s Answer to The Old American Bake Shop” by reviving the neighborhood bake shops from our grandparents’ generation with a modern twist, setting it apart amongst the white-walled dessert shops of today. Most recently, they have made a grand appearance on Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building as a core part of the plot, making them a household name nationwide.

Schmackary’s officially launched franchising in May 2023 with Fransmart, the global leader in growing emerging franchise brands. They have already welcomed several franchisees to their system and have expanded coast to coast from San Diego to NYC.

Franchisees receive expert training from the experienced Schmackary’s team, in addition to ongoing brand support throughout the opening process. Other franchise advantages include the brand’s coffee program which allows franchisees to generate revenue all day, affordable startup costs, and a robust catering and delivery business that provides multiple revenue streams to investors. Interested franchisees may submit inquiries and applications online at www.fransmart.com/schmackarys.