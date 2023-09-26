    Schmackary's Releases 'It’s Britney, Biscuit!' Cookies in Honor of Broadway Musical Based on Britney Spears

    Industry News | September 26, 2023

    Schmackary’s, the “Official Cookie of Broadway” acclaimed for its delectable array of over 85 cookie creations, is stealing the spotlight once again with an irresistible Broadway cookie collaboration:     

    Schmackary’s “It’s Britney, Biscuit!” LTOMenu Item  

    Say hello to “It’s Britney, Biscuit!” – a limited-time homage to the Broadway musical “Once Upon a One More Time” that features the iconic hits of Britney Spears. A symphony for your senses, this vibrant, tie-dyed sugar cookie sprinkled with edible glitter will have you feeling like pop royalty. The cookie is priced at $3.75.     

