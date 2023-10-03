Schmackary’s Signs Franchise Agreement in New Jersey

Schmackary’s, New York City’s award-winning cookie shop that recently played a major role in Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building, has just completed its first franchise agreement with Richipal Bindra and Harsharan Kaur for New Jersey.

When shopping for a franchise, Richipal and Harsharan looked far and wide for a concept they could grow together. “We were comparing every franchise we could, from Subway to Dunkin’ Donuts, but none of them stood out. That was, until we found Schmackary’s,” says Richipal Bindra, a New Jersey Entrepreneur and Schmackary’s newest franchisee. “Between their business model, incredible numbers, and soul-filled culture, we were sold instantly.”

“We visited other cookie shops near our home and found them to be cold and lacking personality. Nothing compared to how we felt walking into Schmackary’s,” says Harsharan Kaur, Schmackary’s newest franchisee. “I love cooking and bringing people together, and I am excited to share the same warm, welcoming feeling that I first experienced at Schmackary’s with our New Jersey community.”

Richipal and Harsharan are exploring locations across Northern New Jersey, with special sights on Englewood, Fair Lawn, and Hackensack. While being only about 30 minutes from the flagship Schmackary’s location, they are hoping to create another hub for Broadway Fans and cookie lovers alike to connect closer to home.

“We are honored to have Richipal and Harsharan as our first franchisees. Their passion for bringing homemade recipes to their community and creating a warm, welcoming environment in their store is exactly what Schmackary’s is all about,” says Zachary Schmahl, founder of Schmackary’s. “We are so excited to work with them so close to our flagship location and look forward to expanding throughout New Jersey with them at the lead.”

Since opening in NYC’s Theatre District in 2012, Schmackary’s has earned critical acclaim as the world famous “Official Cookie of Broadway”. The bite-sized NY flagship store cranks out thousands of cookies daily to tourists, locals and Broadway stars clamoring for a bite of the city’s most beloved baked good. Most recently, they have made a grand appearance on Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building as a core part of the plot, making them a household name nationwide.

Schmackary’s officially launched franchising in May 2023 with Fransmart, the global leader in growing emerging brands through franchising. Their exceptional unit economics are powered by low startup, low square footage requirements, minimal labor, and streamlined operations.

Schmackary’s is currently vetting qualified multi-unit owners to bring Broadway flair and unique cookie creations to their local market.