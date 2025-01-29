Lights! Curtain! Action! Schmackary’s, the bakeshop star of Broadway, is making its off-Broadway debut with a new location in Union Square (129 Fourth Avenue, NY, NY, 10003). Opening on February 1st, the new location will be the first New York City franchise of 13 that Schmackary’s has planned for the New York City and Northern New Jersey markets. The first Schmackary’s franchise opened in Englewood, NJ, in August of 2024.

“Opening a second New York City location is incredibly exciting, and I am thrilled to be working with Alex Laracy to bring our delicious cookies, treats, and beverages closer to our downtown customers,” says Zach Schmahl, Founder of Schmackary’s. “Alex’s enthusiasm, dedication, and work ethic mirrors the passion and commitment we’ve been putting toward growing our nostalgic ‘Old American Bake Shop’ over the last 13 years,” says Schmall.

Alex Laracy is a successful entrepreneur who co-owned two successful companies in the past decade: Green Box, a Shark Tank-winning eco-friendly food packaging company; and one of the first marketing agencies exclusively for social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Laracy discovered Schmackary’s while on an outing with his three-year-old son. After seeing his son’s reaction to the store, Laracy knew it was something special and that he wanted to be a part of it. “I just remember thinking, ‘this is it.’ I live next to another cookie company whose in-store experience is cold and factory-like with no place to sit and enjoy your purchase.” Laracy said. “Schmackary’s offers a very unique mom-and-pop experience that’s warm and welcoming. It’s unlike any other major concept. I’m honored to bring their iconic charm and Broadway flair to Union Square.”

Since opening in the Theater District in 2012, Schmackary’s has earned the title of “Official Cookie of Broadway,” by turning out thousands of cookies daily to tourists, locals, and Broadway stars, all lining up for one of the city’s most beloved baked treats. Most recently, they have made a sweet appearance on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” becoming a core part of the plot and making Schmackary’s a nationwide household name.