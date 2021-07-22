Science On Call Chosen for Farm to Fork Accelerator

Science On Call, which offers restaurants hassle-free tech support 24/7, has been selected to join TechStars’ Farm to Fork Accelerator kicking off this week.

TechStars selected 11 startups from applicants across the world to join its 2021 class.

Chicago-based Science On Call launched in January 2020, and already provides 80 locations with on-demand IT services. Its customers include a Popeyes franchise, a restaurant group with multiple concepts, coffee shops, bakeries and more.

“From POS problems to Wi-Fi outages, restaurants have to deal with countless tech headaches that our team is happy to handle for them and speedily resolve,” says Luisa Castellanos, co-founder and COO of Science On Call. “Our growth to date has largely been from word of mouth, and we cannot wait to offer restaurants of all sizes even more efficient resolution to their tech issues through the innovations that’ll come from the Farm to Fork Accelerator.”

For its restaurant clients, Science On Call offers smart tech support 24/7 for a low flat rate to resolve issues related to Wi-Fi, POS, online ordering and delivery, menu management, email, websites (including e-commerce), printers, phones and more. The Science On Call team also helps with set-up, ensuring all tech systems work together seamlessly, and has partnerships with popular software like Square, Toast, Upserve, and countless others.

Science On Call’s leadership is made up of restaurant and tech-industry veterans. Andy Freivogel, co-founder and CEO, previously served as IT director for Intelligentsia Coffee and has 20+ years of experience in technology and hospitality. Luisa Castellanos, co-founder and COO, was most recently co-founder of Science On Call’s predecessor, a boutique IT consulting agency. Ken Tsang, co-founder and CTO, previously served as head of technology for Standard Market and has helped open numerous restaurant and food-retail concepts.

This isn’t Science On Call’s first accelerator program. In 2020, the Chicago-based startup was selected to join The Food Foundry, an accelerator by Relish Works (a foodservice innovation hub).

Restaurants can enjoy unlimited tech support of just $179/month per location through Science On Call.