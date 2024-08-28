National Coffee Day may not be until September 29, but Scooter’s Coffee is starting the celebration early with nearly a month of $1 any size iced or hot brewed coffee redeemable using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Iced Coffee is an exciting new addition to the menu at Scooter’s Coffee and features our perfectly brewed premium coffee poured over ice for a smooth and refreshing pick-me-up. Compared to our bold slow-steeped cold brew, Iced Coffee brings a lighter flavor profile with more of the bitterness and acidity of hot brewed coffee.

While it’s made with medium roast coffee by default, our new Iced Coffee can also be made with our dark roast or flavored coffees including our Caramelicious blend flavored coffee. Take your iced coffee to new heights by adding flavorings, silky sweet cold foam, or even a shot of espresso.

Iced Coffee joins the Dollar Delights menu priced starting at $1 for a small, providing coffee lovers with a high value premium coffee offering. Through September 28, use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to score any size iced or hot brewed coffee, even the new XL Super Scooter, for just $1! Additional Scooter’s Coffee Month surprises will be announced ahead of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 to close out the month.

Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to take advantage of this amazing offer and Scoot on Around™ to your local Scooter’s Coffee location.