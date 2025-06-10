There’s no better place for Dad on Father’s Day than Scooter’s Coffee where we’re celebrating with a special buy one, get one drink offer through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Whether he goes by dad, poppop, old man, grandpa, pepaw, or Super Dad, this deal is all about celebrating anyone who’s been like a father to you. The second drink may be free, but you may still have to pay the dreaded dad tax (hopefully he’ll only take a small sip since he has his own!).

Scoot On Around to any Scooter’s Coffee location on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15, 2025, and redeem the offer using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to buy one drink and get another free.

Limit one offer per customer valid only on June 15, 2025. The offer must be redeemed using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and will be applied to one drink of equal or lesser value. Visit scooterscoffee.com to view the full menu and find your local Scooter’s Coffee location.