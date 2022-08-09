Scooter's Coffee Announces Expansion in Southeast Illinois

Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Champaign, Urbana, Danville, and Paris, Illinois.

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature drink, the CarameliciousÒ. The company also recently added depth to its profile with a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew & Cream.

The expansion into Southeast Illinois is the result of franchise agreements signed by Matt and Angela Kade of Elkhorn, Nebraska. The couple owns a successful veterinary hospital and at the end of 2020, they began looking for additional opportunities to expand on their passion for hospitality.

They started researching many different franchise opportunities. “At one point, I talked with the owner of a fitness concept and he told me he was opening a Scooter’s Coffee,” says Matt. Since they live in Nebraska, Matt and Angela were very familiar with Scooter’s Coffee, but they’d never thought about owning a franchise. “We looked into Scooter’s Coffee and loved everything about their vision and their mission. It fit really well with who we are.”

The Kades signed for their first four franchises in May of 2021, and then added two more. The Paris, Illinois location opened on July 25, 2022.

According to the latest market trends compiled by the National Coffee Association, 60 percent of Americans drank coffee in the past day. That’s more than reported drinking tea, juice, soda, or even tap water! And the number of people who reported buying coffee at a coffee shop or restaurant has risen 20% since January of 2021. The drive-thru coffee model, already popular in our fast-paced society, has boomed during the pandemic, giving customers a way to get a delicious beverage while staying socially distant. Scooter’s Coffee kiosks, with the Brand Promise of “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast! ” is helping Americans meet that demand.

“Scooter’s Coffee is still not widely known in Illinois, but it’s been well received in the markets where it’s opening,” says Matt. “Angela and I want to help people across the state become familiar with this amazing brand.”

“The state of Illinois has shown tremendous potential for Scooter’s Coffee,” says Kelly Crummer, Scooter’s Coffee Senior Director of Franchise Recruitment. “As Scooter’s Coffee continues to grow, excitement builds when we enter a new area of the country. We’re elated to have such enthusiastic franchisees like Matt and Angela Kade contributing to our expansion.”