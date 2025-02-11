Love is brewing at Scooter’s Coffee this February. Whether toasting besties, treating that special sweetheart, or spoiling a furry valentine, coffee lovers will be falling head over heels. Cupid couldn’t have planned it better!

It’s love at first sip with our Galentine’s Day BOGO promotionon Thursday, Feb. 13. Tell your bestie or your sweetheart, “You mocha me so happy!” when you buy one drink, get one free. This BOGO drink offer is valid on Feb. 13 only and will automatically appear in the rewards section on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app, and use of the app is required to redeem this offer. Limit one redemption per customer.

This BOGO offer is a match made in heaven with our new Strawberry Sweetheart Mocha. Sip, savor and indulge in this treat offering a perfect match of strawberry and mocha flavors creating a bold and sweet taste, all topped with whipped cream and a mocha drizzle. Or choose to fall for the Sea Salt Caramelicious where customers can try a gourmet twist to our signature Caramelicious as classic caramel flavors unite with a dash of savory sea salt. World-class espresso, delicately frothed milk, a layer of puffy whipped cream and delicious caramel drizzle complete this smooth and sweet limited-time drink.

Scooter’s Coffee is spreading puppy love on Saturday, Feb. 15, with our Puppy Love Bite Pup Cup Giveaway. Bring your pup by for a tail-wagging treat they’ll adore! Each pup cup features a heart-shaped dog treat nestled in a dreamy bed of whipped cream. With ingredients like protein and antioxidants, including peanut butter flavoring, it’ll have your pet pawing for this treat.

These offers are available at over 850 Scooter’s Coffee locations in 31 states. Scoot On Around to enjoy this February. Remember to order ahead or scan the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app at the window to earn sweet rewards with each purchase.