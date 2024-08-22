Celebrate National Dog Day at Scooter’s Coffee with treats and toys for our canine customers as well as special deals for our human customers, too.

We’re excited to kick off our celebration with a special giveaway on Saturday, August 24. The first 20 customers to arrive at each of the 800+ participating store locations with their pet will receive a free Scooter’s Coffee plush dog toy, like a pup friendly, mouthwatering latte lookalike. Additional toys can be purchased at scooterscoffee.com while supplies last.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there! On National Dog Day, Monday, August 26, we’re offering something extra special for both our furry friends and their humans. Because extra good doggos deserve extra big treats, why not treat them to an XL version of our delicious pup cups to celebrate the day? Pups can get their paws on an XL pup cup featuring a 10 oz cup filled with whipped cream and two dog biscuits.

On Aug. 26 only, human customers can celebrate National Dog Day with half off of our delicious Birthday PAWty drinks through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. And there’s plenty to choose from with our full line of Birthday PAWty Drinks including the Birthday PAWty Latte, available hot, iced, or blended; the Birthday PAWty Smoothie; or the Birthday PAWty Infusion powered by SCOOOT! Energy. These birthday-cake inspired drinks come topped with either whipped cream or vanilla cold foam and finished with festive rainbow sprinkles to really get the PAWty started!

And best of all, 10% of sales from all Birthday PAWty drinks will be donated to North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization. Customers can also request to make additional donations to Animal League America as a way of extending an extra belly rub to the good dogs in shelters waiting for their new home.

The best way for our customers to pamper their pets this National Dog Day, and to be the best human for their PAWsome pals, is to download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and find their nearest location!