Scooter’s Coffee is introducing a sweet yet mysterious new flavor that will keep customers guessing about the secret ingredient in every sip.

The new Mystery Drink is now available for a limited time at all Scooter’s Coffee locations. This indulgent beverage is only available as a blended espresso drink in a medium size and features a surprising and sweet ingredient that will both delight and confound. Inspired by the mystery within, each Mystery Drink comes served in a unique and mystical new cup.

While customers test their taste buds to identify the secret ingredient, clues will be provided to help crack the case. Aspiring drink detectives can scan the QR code on the cup and follow Scooter’s Coffee on social media including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X for hints about the delicious answer.

The Mystery Drink won’t remain a mystery for long. Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app or Scoot On Around to begin your investigation at your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location.