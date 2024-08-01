Calling all animal lovers: Scooter’s Coffee is launching a new Birthday PAWty menu of drinks in honor of DOGust 1st, the official birthday for all rescue dogs, in partnership with North Shore Animal League America.

The special limited-time menu features three drinks to celebrate the birthday of rescued dogs whose actual birthdates are unknown. Throughout the month of August, Scooter’s Coffee will donate 10% of proceeds from sales of these three specialty beverages to Animal League America to support their work to help rescue animals in shelters nationwide find loving, responsible homes.

The Birthday PAWty Latte is available hot, iced, or blended and features world-class espresso paired with vanilla and white mocha flavors to provide that classic birthday cake flavor. The Birthday PAWty Smoothie features the same birthday cake flavor blended with our delicious smoothie base and ice for a blended birthday treat! Finally, the Birthday PAWty Infusion powered by SCOOOT! Energy™ brings tropical and vanilla flavors together for a sweet and creamy take on our energy infusions. These drinks come topped with either whipped cream or vanilla cold foam and finished with festive rainbow sprinkles to really get the PAWty started!

While these drinks are a human treat, customers can bring their beloved pets through the drive-through for a free pup cup featuring whipped cream topped with a delicious dog biscuit.

The celebration of our furry friends will continue throughout the entire month of August, also affectionately known as DOGust. Follow Scooter’s Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) for cuteness overload and for exciting giveaways throughout the month of DOGust.

In addition, customers will have the opportunity to make donations to Animal League America directly through more than 800 Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. Select locations will host birthday PAWty celebrations on DOGust 1st inviting customers to Scoot On Around™ with their furry friends for a pup cup and a celebration. The Birthday PAWty menu and opportunity to donate will be available at all Scooter’s Coffee locations through the end of August.

North Shore Animal League America has fifty (50) shelter partners across the country taking part in the Scooter’s Coffee DOGust 1st promotion with events locally. Visit www.animalleague.org/DOGust1st for more details and to find a shelter partner near you. Learn more about DOGust 1st and Animal League America at animalleague.org.