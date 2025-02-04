Football isn’t the only excitement this weekend has to offer. Scooter’s Coffee is calling three amazing plays for customers to score stickers, grab a lineup of drinks for the whole team, and get an extra boost to kick off the week.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the first 100 customers to visit each Scooter’s Coffee location will receive one of two limited edition stickers to show your Scooter’s Coffee love. This sticker drop starts at all 850+ locations nationwide right when the store opens, so make plans to start Saturday early!

On Sunday, Feb. 9, customers can score four medium drinks for only $15 when they order ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Perfect for a pregame tailgate party, this deal is good for any four medium hot, iced, or blended drinks. Huddle with your teammates to get everyone’s favorite, or sample a flight of our new winter menu lineup like the Iced Blackberry Velvet Macchiato or a Sea Salt Caramelicious! Modifications and additions are included up to a maximum total discount of $15. This offer can only be redeemed by ordering ahead using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and cannot be ordered at the store.

On Monday, Feb. 10, returning to work can be a drag the day after your team hoists the trophy or feels the disappointment of defeat. Scooter’s Coffee can help with a free extra shot of espresso in any of our amazing espresso-based drinks. Whether you order your favorite hot, iced, or blended, an extra shot of espresso is available for you, on the house, to give your day a boost on the most Monday of Mondays. This offer can be ordered at the store or automatically applied when you order ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Check out the full roster of delicious drinks at Scooter’s Coffee by visiting scooterscoffee.com or by downloading the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location this weekend to take advantage of these amazing offers. You’ve earned it!