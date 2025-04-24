The summer menu at Scooter’s Coffee is all about giving customers more (and s’more) of what they want through an expanded line of Red Bull Infusions, the long-awaited launch of our new XL blended drinks, and the return of s’mores favorites!

Elevate your Red Bull experience through six new exciting flavor combinations. All six feature Red Bull Yellow Edition (tropical) with a one-two punch of flavor:

Aquamarine featuring blue raspberry and coconut flavors

featuring blue raspberry and coconut flavors Apocalypse featuring prickly pear and blue raspberry flavors

featuring prickly pear and blue raspberry flavors Peach Wave featuring pomegranate peach and coconut flavors

featuring pomegranate peach and coconut flavors Tropical Fury featuring strawberry and orange flavors

featuring strawberry and orange flavors Strawberry Horizon featuring strawberry and pomegranate peach flavors

featuring strawberry and pomegranate peach flavors Orange Velvet featuring orange and vanilla flavors

Looking for a creamier take on infusions? Now you can make any Red Bull Infusion dirty with a splash of cream for a unique new spin on your favorites. Or add cold foam to your infusion, whether you stick with the classic velvety vanilla or switch it up with any of our amazing flavors or even our protein cold foam.

A popular customer request is finally here! Introducing XL Blenders at Scooter’s Coffee, featuring 32 oz. versions of your favorite blended drinks. Experience even more caramel and chill with an XL blender of our signature Caramelicious. Can’t get enough of our fruit smoothies? Now you can score any fruit smoothie in a new XL size!

There’s s’more where that came from. Our S’mores Latte, S’mores Crème Cold Brew, and S’mores Cookie are all making a return to the menu featuring all the yum, but none of the marshmallow mess.

Our S’mores Latte features our world-class espresso mixed with milk and s’mores flavors and comes topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbles, and a mocha drizzle.

features our world-class espresso mixed with milk and s’mores flavors and comes topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbles, and a mocha drizzle. The S’mores Crème Cold Brew infuses s’mores goodness into our slow-steeped cold brew and with a splash of cream. It comes topped with pillowy soft s’mores cold foam finished with graham cracker crumbles and mocha drizzle on top.

infuses s’mores goodness into our slow-steeped cold brew and with a splash of cream. It comes topped with pillowy soft s’mores cold foam finished with graham cracker crumbles and mocha drizzle on top. Indulge in a cookie with a nostalgic twist: the S’mores Cookie! Before you take a bite, you’ll be greeted by chocolate chunks, toasted marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbles all baked from scratch into a decadent summertime treat!

Our new Scooter’s Coffee branded JavaSok drink sleeves are the perfect companion for your cold summer favorites. Featuring designs that match the exciting and colorful look of our summer cups, a JavaSok is the perfect way to keep your drink cold, and to keep your desk and cup holders from turning into a soggy mess. If a new tumbler is more your style, you can score one of two new exclusive 22 oz tumbler designs that also match your summer vibe. Did we mention they look amazing?

Also new to the menu his summer are kids skim and chocolate milk options as well as the addition of sweet tea to our Dollar Delights menu. Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to earn Smiles with every purchase through our upgraded loyalty program when you Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location.