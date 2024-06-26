Scooter’s Coffee is launching into the Independence Day holiday with the return of the red, white, and blue SCOOOT! Energy Sparkler!

This visually stunning drink will spark more “oohs” and “aahs” than a firework spectacular. Your taste buds will celebrate with a blend of tropical, pomegranate, and peach flavors on the bottom, a sweet layer of whipped cream in the middle, and a bold and beautiful topping of blue raspberry cold foam. Featuring three colorful layers of flavor, this red, white, and blue infusion drink is the perfect sidekick for a day at the pool or a night under the stars and fireworks.

The SCOOOT! Energy Sparkler is now available for a limited time at all Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. Find the nearest Scooter’s Coffee location on your way to the celebration at scooterscoffee.com or by downloading the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.