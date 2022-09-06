Scooter’s Coffee to Celebrate Teachers with Free Drink Treat on September 7

Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate teachers with a free drink treat on Wednesday, Sept. 7 during “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day.” Teachers can receive a free drink of any size when they visit Scooter’s Coffee on Sept. 7.

Teachers are not only passionate about what they do, but they also exemplify Scooter’s Coffee Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage, day in and day out. Scooter’s Coffee would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to teachers in its hometown communities. With the Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise being “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast,” the company looks forward to serving amazing teachers as they embark on the new school year.

To enjoy a handcrafted drink of any size, teachers just need to show their valid school I.D. at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations. The offer is valid one per customer (while supplies last) and is not eligible for order ahead.

Scooter’s Coffee has a wide variety of drinks for teachers to enjoy, whether they want to fuel their morning or afternoon.