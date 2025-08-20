Celebrate National Dog Day at Scooter’s Coffee with a special bandana offer and a fall-themed pup cup perfect for all the tail-wagging good boys and good girls who visit our drive-thrus.

On Saturday, August 23, customers who Scoot On Around to a Scooter’s Coffee location with their dog will receive a free dog bandana! Perfect for the season, this fall-themed bandana sports a plaid design and features our pup mascot, Beans. Limit one bandana per customer while supplies last. Customers must bring their dog with them in the car to receive this bandana.

National Dog Day is celebrated nationwide on Tuesday, August 26, and we’re introducing a special fall pup cup for the occasion! This special pup cup features our velvety whipped cream topped with a light sprinkle of cinnamon and a dog treat. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab any of our fall drinks for yourself, like our Pumpkin Caramelicious, and treat your best friend with a special fall pup cup only on Tuesday, August 26. Pup cups are always available for free at Scooter’s Coffee with any purchase while supplies last.