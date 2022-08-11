Scooter's Coffee Continues Illinois Expansion

Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to the Oswego/Aurora Illinois area.

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature drink, the CarameliciousÒ. The company also recently added depth to its profile with a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew & Cream.

The expansion into Northeast Illinois is the result of a single unit franchise agreement signed by Rob and Connie Hart. “I’ve been in the IT industry for thirty years,” says Rob, and my wife and I were ready to try something new.” They decided they wanted to own a coffee shop franchise. “We narrowed it down to three, and of those three we liked Scooter’s Coffee model the best. Plus, we felt they had a support system and the experience to help offset areas we may not be as strong in.”

According to the latest market trends compiled by the National Coffee Association, 60 percent of Americans drank coffee in the past day. That’s more than reported drinking tea, juice, soda, or even tap water! And the number of people who reported buying coffee at a coffee shop or restaurant has risen 20% since January of 2021. The drive-thru coffee model, already popular in our fast-paced society, has boomed during the pandemic, giving customers a way to get a delicious beverage while staying socially distant. Scooter’s Coffee kiosks, with the Brand Promise of “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast! ” is helping Americans meet that demand.

“We plan to focus 100% on this store, with a goal to expand to a multi-unit in the future.”

“The Oswego/Aurora, Illinois market shows great promise for Scooter’s Coffee,” says Kelly Crummer, Scooter’s Coffee Senior Director of Franchise Recruitment. “We know there are many entrepreneurs who are looking for the right opportunity to run a successful business. With the Scooter’s Coffee model, driven, business-minded people like Rob and Consuelo can achieve their goals.”