A little cup of whipped cream topped with a dog biscuit can go a long way toward supporting animals in shelters waiting to find their loving homes.

Scooter’s Coffee representatives presented a check for $114,696.38 to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters in 2025, in a special event on Monday at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville, Ark.

From February through April of this year, customers could donate $1 or more when requesting a pet cup at all Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. Customers requested 103,264 pet cups and donated an additional $11,432.38 with 100% of all donations directly supporting Best Friends.

“The love that our customers have for their pets is amazing and so evident each time a customer visits our drive-thrus with their best friends along for the ride. Our customers came together to not only get their pets a special treat, but to raise more than $100,000 in support of an amazing organization in Best Friends Animal Society,” said Becky Jeanette, executive director of community affairs at Scooter’s Coffee.

“We’re excited to have Scooter’s Coffee as a partner and ally for the animals to help spread the word about pet adoption,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “If just 6 percent more people chose to adopt versus purchase their pets, we would end the killing of dogs and cats in our nation’s shelters. Now, together, we can inspire more people to choose the adoption option, save a life, and welcome a cat or dog into their home.”

The donation drive was part of a partnership between Scooter’s Coffee and the TBS show “Stupid Pet Tricks.” Based on the iconic segment from “The Late Show with David Letterman,” the show features funny animals and their equally funny humans in a fresh comedy show filled with big laughs, extraordinary animals, and, of course, the most stupid pet tricks out there.

