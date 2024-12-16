Scooter’s Coffee partnered with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to bring the joy of reading to elementary students last week. Joe Thornton, CEO of Scooter’s Coffee, visited a Dallas area elementary school Friday to both share his love of books and the importance of reading with students.

According to RIF, 25 million children in the United States are unable to read proficiently, and 1 in 3 children entering kindergarten do not have the basic skills needed to learn how to read. RIF is one of the nation’s leading children’s literacy nonprofits focused on dedicated programs and resources to tackle the nation’s literacy crisis.

Thornton visited Carroll Elementary School in Frisco, Texas, as part of Reading Is Fundamental’s “Books for Ownership” program. After Thornton read aloud to students who attended, each student left the book celebration event with three new books of their choice to keep and read with their families.

“It’s not just a name. Reading truly is fundamental for children to not only succeed in the classroom, but to succeed in life. Improving literacy empowers students to advance in their academic careers and be prepared for opportunities beyond school,” Thornton said. “Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support Reading Is Fundamental’s mission to advance childhood literacy and disrupt the national literacy crisis.”

Scooter’s Coffee will present a check for $40,000 to Reading Is Fundamental during the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to continue inspiring a passion for reading.

“Scooter’s Coffee shares RIF’s steadfast commitment to building a nation of lifelong readers. We are so grateful for their support and proud to partner to bring learning, discovery and opportunity to children across Texas through the life-changing power of books,” said Alicia Levi, president & CEO of Reading Is Fundamental.

Thornton has served on the Board of Directors for Reading Is Fundamental since 2022. Scooter’s Coffee previously donated $64,000 to Reading Is Fundamental during the 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl. The 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. CT airing nationwide on ESPN.