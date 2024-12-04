Delicious cookies and drinks go a long way toward supporting life-saving breast cancer research. Scooter’s Coffee is making a big impact in the search for a cure through a $249,262 donation to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit committed to raising funding for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals.

A check was recently presented to representatives from The Pink Agenda at their headquarters in New York. From Sept. 27 to Oct. 31, Scooter’s Coffee customers nationwide purchased more than 280,000 Courage Cookies and more than 38,000 Courage Quenchers – all with 20% of the proceeds going directly to the cause. Customers could also make a donation without a purchase.

“The fight against breast cancer hits home with so many of our customers and the people they love, so it’s no wonder they truly rally behind this cause each year,” said Becky Vinton Jeanette, Executive Director of Community Affairs at Scooter’s Coffee. “We’re so grateful for the Love our customers show each year through this fundraising campaign, and we take pride in being able to support such an important mission.”

Since the partnership began in 2020, Scooter’s Coffee has now donated more than $925,000 to The Pink Agenda, which is enough to fund more than 18,500 hours of life-changing research.

“Partnerships like the one we have Scooter’s Coffee ensure that we can continue funding groundbreaking research and care needed to save lives with the goal of one day making breast cancer history,” said Nicole Seagriff, President of The Pink Agenda. “Our deepest gratitude goes to Scooter’s Coffee’s customers, franchise owners and employees for making this donation possible.”

The Pink Agenda funds five major research projects through its strategic partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). These projects aim to improve survivorship and treatment approaches; eliminate disparities in access to care in ethnically diverse communities; investigate risk factors to inform preventative strategies; and understand genetic risks.