Scooter’s Coffee brought smiles to children and their families and made donations to two pediatric hospitals to directly support their healthcare mission through celebrations tied to the beloved board game CANDY LAND.

The drive-thru specialty coffee company presented checks for $10,000 to both the Phoenix Children’s Foundation in Phoenix, Ariz. as well as Children’s Nebraska in Omaha, Neb. as part of events held at each hospital to bring the magic and adventure of CANDY LAND to patients and their families. The board game was originally created in 1949 to entertain children who were hospitalized with polio. Scooter’s Coffee also donated copies of the CANDY LAND board game to families at each hospital.

The Phoenix Children’s Foundation will use the funds to support Toyland, its annual toy drive, to bring even more smiles to children this holiday season. Children’s Nebraska plans to purchase additional toys and books for its Child Life team to distribute to patients through this donation.

“CANDY LAND has been a source of joy and smiles for nearly 75 years, and true to the game’s origins, Scooter’s Coffee is proud to support two incredible pediatric hospitals in their missions to improve the lives of children in their communities,” said Becky Vinton Jeanette, executive director of community affairs at Scooter’s Coffee.

CANDY LAND transformed the main lobby of the Phoenix Children’s – Thomas Campus. Hospital staff coordinated the SweetScoot Adventure: Hospital Dash. This fun-filled quest invited children and their families to color in squares on a magical pathway while learning about programs to help kids heal and where they can find a Scooter’s Coffee near them for their own CANDY LAND inspired sweet treat.

“We are grateful to Scooter’s Coffee for bringing such a unique experience to the patients and families at Phoenix Children’s,” said Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships and special events at Phoenix Children’s. “This is a time of year where we rely on our community and corporate partners to help us bring extra cheer to the hospital. Scooter’s Coffee stepped up to the plate and created magic.”

The magic continued at the Children’s Nebraska Solarium where patients and their families were treated to activities, giveaways, and more CANDY LAND magic and visits from game characters.

“We are grateful to the team at Scooter’s Coffee for their generosity and support of our mission,” said Tom Kerfoot, director of philanthropy at Children’s Nebraska. “They created a memorable experience that brought delight to our patients and families and reflects their commitment to the communities they serve.”

In partnership with Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, Scooter’s Coffee recently unveiled a new holiday menu featuring a lineup of new items that bring together the sweet adventure of CANDY LAND with new and returning holiday flavors.