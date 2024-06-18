Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, is proud to announce plans to open 11 more of its world-class coffee kiosks, as the result of 5 franchise agreements signed in May.

The new signings are the latest boost to the Scooter’s Coffee‘s network of more than 750 stores in 30 states as the brand strives to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation.

Scooter’s Coffee March Expansion Agreements

Alabama – 1 new franchise Lanett, AL – Kalpesh Bhandari

Illinois – 3 new franchises Elgin, IL – Rushikesh Sudhir Shah

Pennsylvania – 5 new franchises Lancaster, PA – Bradley, Clarie, and Austyn Chivington

Tennessee – 1 new franchise Paris, TN – Charlton and Keri Story

Utah – 1 new franchise Spanish Fork, UT – Dustin Ashlee Jarret



“At Scooter’s Coffee, we’re not just selling coffee; we’re creating communities,” said Matt Sawicki, Vice President of Franchise Sales. “These 11 new locations across five states represent our commitment to spreading the joy and connection that a great cup of coffee can bring.

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature beverage, the Caramelicious. The company also offers a wide selection for all taste profiles with its organic hot and iced teas, premium-grade brewed coffee, cold brew, breakfast items, and a kids menu.

According to the latest market trends compiled by the National Coffee Association, 67% of Americans drank coffee in the past day — more than any other beverage including water. 75% of Americans drank coffee in the past week. Zippia Research reports that 60% of American coffee drinkers visit a coffee shop at least once a month.

Scooter’s Coffee’s proven 664 sq. ft. drive-thru-only kiosk model, combined with their fast, friendly service, allows customers to ‘scoot in’ on their way to work or school to buy their favorite beverage and get their day off to a great start.