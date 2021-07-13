Scooter's Coffee Hires Ric Smith as Senior Vice President of Development

To help cultivate the rapid growth of Scooter’s Coffee and advance an intentional mindset toward franchisee success, Ric Smith has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Development. Smith will lead the franchise sales, real estate and construction functions.

Smith has held a wide array of development team leadership roles with Starbucks Coffee, opening 350 stores in six states; Potbelly Sandwich Works; and Qdoba Mexican Grill, spearheading development and implementation of national corporate and franchise restaurant growth strategies for the 650-location chain across 42 states.

At C2 Education, a national chain of 200 specialized tutoring centers in 14 states, Smith’s department led all aspects of store development, including strategic planning, site selection, legal, lease management, construction and facilities. As president and CEO of Credit Union Liquidity Services, Smith managed daily activities of a $250-million portfolio owned by a financial institution, including geographically diverse loans and U.S. real estate holdings.

As the Senior Vice President of Development, Smith’s experience and leadership will help underscore the company’s commitment to achieving growth goals while providing innovative ways for customers to get amazing drinks, amazingly fast. Scooter’s Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to provide the best customer drive-thru interaction in the world and also elevates franchisee success through best-in-class franchise support systems. Speed, consistency and an amazing customer experience is at the heart of Scooter’s Coffee sales growth.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Business from SMU in Dallas, Texas. He also completed coursework for the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, comprised of state-of-the-industry commercial real estate coursework in financial and market analysis, investments and negotiation.