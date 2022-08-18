Scooter's Coffee Makes Big Jump on Inc. 5000 List

This week, Inc. revealed that Scooter’s Coffee is No. 2,807 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by Inc. 5000,” says Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “We are thankful to our hard-working employees, our amazing franchisees, and our loyal customers across the country. Scooter’s Coffee is committed to continuing to serve amazing drinks, amazingly fast as we work toward becoming the number one drive-thru coffee franchise.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Scooter’s Coffee show over 24 percent growth year-over-year from 2019-2020. At the same time, the drive-thru kiosk model average unit volume broke the $1 million mark – while also seeing a 26 percent jump in new profit margins.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”