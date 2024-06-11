Scooter’s Coffee, one of the fastest growing specialty coffee drive-thru franchise systems in the nation, and Bowl Season announced a multi-year partnership designating Scooter’s Coffee as the Official Coffee of Bowl Season, starting with the 2024-25 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scooter’s Coffee as the Official Coffee of Bowl Season,” said Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season. “Scooter’s Coffee, along with their customers and franchisees, embody the core values and embrace the spirit and celebration of college football.”

In July 2023, Scooter’s Coffee signed a multi-year agreement as the title sponsor for the Frisco Bowl played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

“Becoming the Official Coffee Sponsor of Bowl Season was a natural progression in our bowl game partnership and our connection with college football fans across the country,” said Joe Thornton, CEO of Scooter’s Coffee. “As our store footprint grows this year to more than 800 stores in over 30 states, we look forward to the opportunity to share our passion for ‘Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®’ with our passion for amazing college athletics.”

The new, multi-faceted partnership allows Scooter’s Coffee and the Bowl Season to reach broader audiences through millions of football and coffee fans. Specifics around the partnership will be shared in late summer prior to season kickoff.